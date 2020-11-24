Overview

Kelsey Koenig, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.



Kelsey Koenig works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.