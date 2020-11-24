See All Family Doctors in O Fallon, IL
Kelsey Koenig, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kelsey Koenig, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in O Fallon, IL. They graduated from Southern Illinois University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Kelsey Koenig works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at O'Fallon
    310 N 7 Hills Rd Ste 220, O Fallon, IL 62269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 624-6181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kelsey Koenig, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962973982
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Illinois University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsey Koenig, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Koenig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelsey Koenig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelsey Koenig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelsey Koenig works at BJC Medical Group Family Medicine at O'Fallon in O Fallon, IL. View the full address on Kelsey Koenig’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kelsey Koenig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Koenig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Koenig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Koenig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

