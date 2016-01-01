Kelsey Sharma accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Sharma, APRN
Overview of Kelsey Sharma, APRN
Kelsey Sharma, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN.
Kelsey Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kelsey Sharma's Office Locations
-
1
Minnesota Lung Center / Minnesota Sleep Institute920 E 28th St Ste 700, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (952) 567-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelsey Sharma?
About Kelsey Sharma, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1932761020
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelsey Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsey Sharma works at
Kelsey Sharma has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.