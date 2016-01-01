Kelsey Lynd, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Lynd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelsey Lynd, APRN
Overview of Kelsey Lynd, APRN
Kelsey Lynd, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Jose, CA.
Kelsey Lynd's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 105, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 523-3870
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kelsey Lynd, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518362466
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelsey Lynd has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsey Lynd accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Lynd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kelsey Lynd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Lynd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Lynd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Lynd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.