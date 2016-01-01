See All Physical Therapists in Superior, WI
Kelsey Mealey, CCC-SLP

Kelsey Mealey, CCC-SLP is a Physical Therapist in Superior, WI. 

Kelsey Mealey works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior in Superior, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelsey Mealey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Superior Clinic
    3500 Tower Ave, Superior, WI 54880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Kelsey Mealey, CCC-SLP

    • Physical Therapy
    • English
    • Female
    • 1548669302
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsey Mealey, CCC-SLP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Mealey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelsey Mealey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelsey Mealey works at Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior in Superior, WI. View the full address on Kelsey Mealey’s profile.

    Kelsey Mealey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Mealey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Mealey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Mealey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

