Dr. Kelsey Mileski, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Overview of Dr. Kelsey Mileski, OD

Dr. Kelsey Mileski, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. 

Dr. Mileski works at Atlantic Eye Institute in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Woodstock, GA, Canton, GA, Marietta, GA and Hiram, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mileski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Eye Institute- Jacksonville Beach
    3316 3rd St S Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 241-7865
  2. 2
    Marietta Eye Optical Inc
    2990 Eagle Dr Ste 110, Woodstock, GA 30189 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 460-4810
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Canton
    100 Old Ball Ground Hwy Ste A, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 479-2195
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  4. 4
    Ambulatory Anesthesia of Atlanta LLC
    895 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-8111
  5. 5
    Integrated Healthcare Center of Hiram LLC
    47 Highland Pavilion Ct, Hiram, GA 30141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 981-1095
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 08, 2021
    She is very professional. She takes her time to listen to her patients. She is very thorough. She is a great assets to Marietta Eye Clinic.
    Theresa Buckley — Jun 08, 2021
    About Dr. Kelsey Mileski, OD

    • Optometry
    • English
    • 1023492741
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mileski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mileski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mileski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mileski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mileski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

