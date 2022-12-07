Kelsey Shilt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Shilt, PA-C
Overview
Kelsey Shilt, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, OH.
Kelsey Shilt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Premier Gastroenterology Specialists at Upper Valley Medical Center3130 N County Road 25A Ste 109, Troy, OH 45373 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelsey Shilt?
Very professional
About Kelsey Shilt, PA-C
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992247787
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelsey Shilt using Healthline FindCare.
Kelsey Shilt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsey Shilt works at
52 patients have reviewed Kelsey Shilt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Shilt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Shilt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Shilt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.