Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelsey Moore, MSN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. 

Kelsey Moore works at Office in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2023
    I was very happy to of met with Kelsey Moore for my appointment today. She put me as ease right away. I really appreciated how personal and kind she was throughout my visit with her. I do look forward to seeing her again!
    Helen Laird — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Kelsey Moore, MSN
    About Kelsey Moore, MSN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1679084305
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsey Moore, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelsey Moore has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelsey Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Kelsey Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

