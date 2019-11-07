Kelsey Parra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsey Parra, PA
Kelsey Parra, PA is a Physician Assistant in Hollywood, FL.
Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine1150 N 35th Ave Ste 130, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-7700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Kelsey Parra is an excellent PA that explains things to you in-depth. She gave me several options on how to treat my particular ailment. The visit was not rushed. Kelsey helps you feel comfortable and listens keenly to your concerns. I highly recommend PA Kelsey Parra.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1275088890
Kelsey Parra accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Parra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Kelsey Parra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Parra.
