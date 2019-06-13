Kelsey Pedley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsey Pedley, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kelsey Pedley, APRN
Kelsey Pedley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Owensboro, KY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Kelsey Pedley's Office Locations
- 1 2707 Breckenridge St Ste 2, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 683-1808
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelsey Pedley?
The best pcp anyone can ask for. Attentive, listens actively, follows through and very knowledgeable.
About Kelsey Pedley, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679930499
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelsey Pedley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Pedley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kelsey Pedley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Pedley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Pedley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Pedley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.