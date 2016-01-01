See All Audiology Technology in Duluth, MN
Kelsey Putvin, AUD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kelsey Putvin, AUD

Audiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kelsey Putvin, AUD is an Audiology in Duluth, MN. 

Kelsey Putvin works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Virginia, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic
    1101 9th St N, Virginia, MN 55792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelsey Putvin?

    Photo: Kelsey Putvin, AUD
    How would you rate your experience with Kelsey Putvin, AUD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelsey Putvin to family and friends

    Kelsey Putvin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelsey Putvin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelsey Putvin, AUD.

    About Kelsey Putvin, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598196313
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsey Putvin, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Putvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelsey Putvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelsey Putvin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Putvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Putvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Putvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.