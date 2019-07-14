See All Counselors in Missouri City, TX
Overview

Kelsey Seifert, MA is a Counselor in Missouri City, TX. 

Kelsey Seifert works at Mental Wellness and Restoration, PLLC in Missouri City, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Fort Bend Office
    4502 Riverstone Blvd, Missouri City, TX 77459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 907-7315
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Mental Wellness & Restoration, PLLC
    4701 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 907-7315

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Therapy
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Therapy

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Exposure Therapy Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Habit Control Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Traumatic Shock Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2019
Kelsey is a wonderful counselor who really made a difference in my life. Her warmth and affirmation made me feel safe and confident. At the same time her thoughtfulness, perspective, and expertise helped me grow. She supported me through some confusing and challenging times of anxiety, while also helping me think through relationships. Through working with her, I was able to make positive changes in my thoughts and in my life. My husband went with me one time before we got married, and he said afterwards, "Wow, that was great. I see why you like her so much!" I highly recommend Kelsey.
    About Kelsey Seifert, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801164256
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsey Seifert, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Seifert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelsey Seifert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Kelsey Seifert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Seifert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Seifert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Seifert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

