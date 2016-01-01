Dr. Kelsey Spitalnic, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitalnic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kelsey Spitalnic, DPT
Overview of Dr. Kelsey Spitalnic, DPT
Dr. Kelsey Spitalnic, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Spitalnic works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Spitalnic's Office Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental6303 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (855) 384-3382
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spitalnic?
About Dr. Kelsey Spitalnic, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1407460116
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spitalnic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spitalnic works at
Dr. Spitalnic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spitalnic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spitalnic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spitalnic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.