Kelsey Stay, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Stay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelsey Stay, APRN
Overview
Kelsey Stay, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walker, MN.
Kelsey Stay works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Walker Clinic110d Michigan Ave W, Walker, MN 56484 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Clinic705 Pleasant Ave S, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelsey Stay?
About Kelsey Stay, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1376128173
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelsey Stay using Healthline FindCare.
Kelsey Stay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsey Stay works at
Kelsey Stay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Stay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Stay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Stay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.