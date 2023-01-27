Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Tanaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP
Overview of Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP
Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA.
Kelsey Tanaka works at
Kelsey Tanaka's Office Locations
Overlake Clinics - Primary Care400 108th Ave Ne, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 635-6350Thursday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice person.
About Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649727348
Kelsey Tanaka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelsey Tanaka accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelsey Tanaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelsey Tanaka works at
7 patients have reviewed Kelsey Tanaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Tanaka.
