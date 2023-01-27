See All Nurse Practitioners in Bellevue, WA
Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP

Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Bellevue, WA. 

Kelsey Tanaka works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelsey Tanaka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Overlake Clinics - Primary Care
    400 108th Ave Ne, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 635-6350
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 27, 2023
    Very nice person.
    Anonymous — Jan 27, 2023
    About Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649727348
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsey Tanaka, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelsey Tanaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelsey Tanaka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelsey Tanaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelsey Tanaka works at Overlake Medical Center & Clinics in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Kelsey Tanaka’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Kelsey Tanaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsey Tanaka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsey Tanaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsey Tanaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

