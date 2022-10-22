See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, SC
Kelsie Fowler, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Overview of Kelsie Fowler, FNP

Kelsie Fowler, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Kelsie Fowler works at Greenville Medical Associates in Greenville, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelsie Fowler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Greenville Medical Associates
    545 W BUTLER RD, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 299-1990
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 2:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 22, 2022
    I have suffered with depression and anxiety most of my life. I started seeing Kelsie about a year ago and she has helped me tremendously. I am finally on the right medication and I feel better than I have felt in a very long time. I would highly recommend her.
    Kandi — Oct 22, 2022
    About Kelsie Fowler, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770138562
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsie Fowler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelsie Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelsie Fowler works at Greenville Medical Associates in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Kelsie Fowler’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kelsie Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsie Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsie Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsie Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

