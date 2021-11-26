See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Louis, MO
Kelsie Watson, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kelsie Watson, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kelsie Watson, CNP

Kelsie Watson, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO. 

Kelsie Watson works at Family Care at Christian Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Leah Miles, NP
Leah Miles, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Robyn Drake, NP
Robyn Drake, NP
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dorothy J Stewart, NP
Dorothy J Stewart, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Kelsie Watson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Family Care at Christian Hospital
    11125 Dunn Rd Ste 406, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 653-5484
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelsie Watson?

    Nov 26, 2021
    Kelsie Watson is the most caring nurse I've been with, anything I feel uncomfortable with she makes sure I see a specialist get blood test and etc. she listens to me and not rush, I love that she shows me she care about my needs. I would recommend her to anyone, she's sweet and her team is very caring n sweet as well, if she wasn't I wouldn't be their, I have gained a pretty good relationship with her to where I know she looks our for my best interest. She ask questions and make me feel like I matter and that's a very big deal for me. Not sure why she's a 3 star but I give her 0ver 5 stars because she does her job well. Thank you Kelsie Watson n Team,??
    T. Jackson — Nov 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelsie Watson, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kelsie Watson, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelsie Watson to family and friends

    Kelsie Watson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelsie Watson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelsie Watson, CNP.

    About Kelsie Watson, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376097329
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelsie Watson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelsie Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelsie Watson works at Family Care at Christian Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Kelsie Watson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Kelsie Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelsie Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelsie Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelsie Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelsie Watson, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.