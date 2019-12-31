Dr. Kornelis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ken Kornelis, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ken Kornelis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lake Oswego, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 15800 Boones Ferry Rd Ste A6, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 636-8654
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kornelis?
In the three years that I worked with Dr. Kornelis, he helped me make changes that have permitted me to enjoy a healthy relationship with a spouse, deal with the emotional difficulties that have followed me throughout my 62 years of life, and approach any problem more constructively. He has enormous integrity and faith in the good human beings are capable of. I recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Ken Kornelis, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1538360003
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kornelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kornelis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kornelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kornelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kornelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.