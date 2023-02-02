See All Physicians Assistants in Stillwater, OK
Kenda Baker, PA

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
4.9 (116)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kenda Baker, PA

Kenda Baker, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Stillwater, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center.

Kenda Baker works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater in Stillwater, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Kenda Baker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater
    1329 S Sangre Rd Ste B, Stillwater, OK 74074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 533-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Keratosis Pilaris Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Milia Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wart Treatment Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2023
    She took care of some spots I was concerned about
    Steven zemp — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kenda Baker, PA
    About Kenda Baker, PA

    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    • English
    • 1114957370
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kenda Baker, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenda Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kenda Baker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kenda Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kenda Baker works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Stillwater in Stillwater, OK. View the full address on Kenda Baker’s profile.

    116 patients have reviewed Kenda Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenda Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenda Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenda Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

