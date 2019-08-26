See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Merced, CA
Kendall Callister, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kendall Callister, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Merced, CA. 

Kendall Callister works at kendall callister LMFT in Merced, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    kendall callister LMFT
    320 E Yosemite Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 756-2242
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kendall Callister, MFT.

    About Kendall Callister, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790847820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kendall Callister, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kendall Callister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kendall Callister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kendall Callister works at kendall callister LMFT in Merced, CA. View the full address on Kendall Callister’s profile.

    Kendall Callister has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kendall Callister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendall Callister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendall Callister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

