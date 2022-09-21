See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Oak Park, IL
Kendall Kilander, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kendall Kilander, PA

Pulmonary Disease
4.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Oak Park, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kendall Kilander, PA

Kendall Kilander, PA is a Pulmonologist in Oak Park, IL. 

Kendall Kilander works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Pulmonologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD
Dr. Raymond Salomone, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Cicenia III, MD
Dr. Joseph Cicenia III, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. See Low, MD
Dr. See Low, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Kendall Kilander's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1100 Lake St Ste 150, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kendall Kilander?

    Sep 21, 2022
    Visit was very good. Received all the answers I needed
    John Larkin — Sep 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kendall Kilander, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Kendall Kilander, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kendall Kilander to family and friends

    Kendall Kilander's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kendall Kilander

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kendall Kilander, PA.

    About Kendall Kilander, PA

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013552595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kendall Kilander, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kendall Kilander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kendall Kilander has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kendall Kilander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kendall Kilander works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Oak Park, IL. View the full address on Kendall Kilander’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Kendall Kilander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendall Kilander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendall Kilander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendall Kilander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kendall Kilander, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.