Kendall Lejeune, LPC-S
Overview
Kendall Lejeune, LPC-S is a Counselor in Lake Charles, LA.
Locations
Kendall LeJeune - Imperial Counseling, LLC127 W Broad St Ste 310, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 515-4411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Kendall Lejeune, LPC-S
- Counseling
- English
- 1336299585
Education & Certifications
- McNeese State University, Ma Psychology
Kendall Lejeune accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kendall Lejeune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
