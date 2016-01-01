Kendall Lubatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kendall Lubatti, PA-C
Overview
Kendall Lubatti, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA.
Kendall Lubatti works at
Locations
-
1
Farr Medical Group Inc.8307 Brimhall Rd Ste 1707, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 587-8990
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kendall Lubatti?
About Kendall Lubatti, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1023502853
Frequently Asked Questions
Kendall Lubatti works at
Kendall Lubatti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kendall Lubatti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendall Lubatti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendall Lubatti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.