Kendall Wasz, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kendall Wasz, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Louisville, KY. 

Kendall Wasz works at Markert Family Practice in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peveler Bowling Womack & Markert Psc
    1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 2265, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 635-7455
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2022
    Kendall is always thorough and spends as much time as is needed with me. She examines, explains, answers questions and listens. She always asks if there is any other concern before she leaves the room. It can be hard to get an urgent appointment but I don't consider that in rating her.
    — Jan 14, 2022
    Photo: Kendall Wasz, PA-C
    About Kendall Wasz, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689004046
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kendall Wasz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kendall Wasz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kendall Wasz works at Markert Family Practice in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Kendall Wasz’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Kendall Wasz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendall Wasz.

