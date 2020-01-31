See All Counselors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Kendall Williams, PHD

Counseling
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kendall Williams, PHD is a Counselor in Lafayette, LA. 

Dr. Williams works at The Mind Mechanix, LLC in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Mind Mechanix, LLC
    1105 General Mouton Ave, Lafayette, LA 70501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 552-2046
  2. 2
    The Mind Mechanix, LLC
    241 1/2 La Rue France, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 316-0155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 31, 2020
    I thoroughly enjoyed all of our sessions. My Husband and I went for couples counseling, he gave us tools to make our marriage work, he was easy to talk to and I was comfortable with him. I read other reviews and I’m not sure what happened but I would definitely recommend him to others.
    Barbara Stewart — Jan 31, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Kendall Williams, PHD
    About Dr. Kendall Williams, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063577096
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Southern University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kendall Williams, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at The Mind Mechanix, LLC in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

