Kendra Brandt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kendra Brandt, PA-C
Overview
Kendra Brandt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Aurora, CO.
Kendra Brandt works at
Locations
Stride South Aurora Family Health Services15132 E Hampden Ave Ste G, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (303) 360-6276
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Great and caring physician I see as my primary care providor. Would recommend her to any gay or trans individual. I was recommended to her by a friend, and I continue to pass the word along. Apex never has a wait time, very friendly and easy to work with staff. Clean and easy.
About Kendra Brandt, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013445477
Frequently Asked Questions
Kendra Brandt accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kendra Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kendra Brandt works at
2 patients have reviewed Kendra Brandt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Brandt.
