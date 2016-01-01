Kendra Clark, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kendra Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kendra Clark, PA-C
Kendra Clark, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
Kendra Clark works at
Locations
Desert Institute For Spine Disorders8573 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 656-4048Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arizona Specialty Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
About Kendra Clark, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821284787
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Brigham Young Univeristy
Kendra Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kendra Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kendra Clark speaks Spanish.
Kendra Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Clark.
