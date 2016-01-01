See All Physicians Assistants in Scottsdale, AZ
Kendra Clark, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Kendra Clark, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Arizona Specialty Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.

Kendra Clark works at Desert Institute For Spine Disorders in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Institute For Spine Disorders
    8573 E Princess Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 656-4048
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arizona Specialty Hospital
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • OASIS Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Cervical Hypertrichosis - Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Kendra Clark, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821284787
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young Univeristy
