Kendra Damon-Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kendra Damon-Smith, APRN
Overview of Kendra Damon-Smith, APRN
Kendra Damon-Smith, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Farmington, CT.
Kendra Damon-Smith works at
Kendra Damon-Smith's Office Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center John Dempsey Hospital263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-3238MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
kendra is an amazing human being, she was so nice and explained everything I needed to know about my upcoming procedure very well, she treated me like she knew me for a long time, I appreciate people like her very much.
About Kendra Damon-Smith, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285189357
Frequently Asked Questions
Kendra Damon-Smith accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kendra Damon-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kendra Damon-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendra Damon-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendra Damon-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendra Damon-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.