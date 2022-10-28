Kendyl Cooper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kendyl Cooper, PA-C
Overview
Kendyl Cooper, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Frederick, MD.
Kendyl Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Frederick Memorial Hospital400 W 7th St, Frederick, MD 21701 Directions (301) 944-0034
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kendyl Cooper?
Personable, gentle, efficient. I appreciate she asked about exercise and overall health in addition to gynecologic health. The office runs on time and has easy self check in.
About Kendyl Cooper, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1215200043
Frequently Asked Questions
Kendyl Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kendyl Cooper works at
5 patients have reviewed Kendyl Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kendyl Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kendyl Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kendyl Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.