Kenna Elmendorf-Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY.
Kenna Elmendorf-Burns works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pinnacle Behavioral Health10 McKown Rd Ste 102, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 689-0244Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns?
I have been seen by kenna for the past 1.5 years for my MDD and anxiety. She is very down to earth, a great listener, willing to think outside of the box, and will always tell it like it is. She is good at putting things in perspective and recognizes that medication is not a cure all. She always listens to and respects my opinions and questions about treatment and is open to new ideas. I feel that she has given me the opportunity to have control of the route that my treatment has gone - I truly appreciate that. I continue to be seen by kenna despite living oven an hr away from the office and would recommend her to anyone and everyone.
About Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043264344
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenna Elmendorf-Burns accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenna Elmendorf-Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenna Elmendorf-Burns works at
15 patients have reviewed Kenna Elmendorf-Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenna Elmendorf-Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.