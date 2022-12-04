See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Kenneth Babbitt, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Kenneth Babbitt, FNP

Kenneth Babbitt, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Westminster.

Kenneth Babbitt works at Tucson Clinica Medica Familiar in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kenneth Babbitt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Clinical Medica Familiar
    3770 S 16th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 620-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 04, 2022
    Excellent provider, Caring. He takes his time to see you and listen all your complaints. Excellent Physical exam. I highly recommend him.
    — Dec 04, 2022
    Photo: Kenneth Babbitt, FNP
    Kenneth Babbitt's Office & Staff

    Experience with Kenneth Babbitt

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Kenneth Babbitt, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073552246
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Westminster
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Utah Med Center
