Kenneth Davis, MFT
Kenneth Davis, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Kenneth Davis works at
My Weigh Family Therapy Inc.
1311 E St, Modesto, CA 95354
(209) 521-7526
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Cigna
Humana
Ken has been our family counselor for about 11 years, he has been very helpful in helping me deal with two of my children's mental health issues. He's always ready to give advise and resources and if he doesn't know something he finds the answer for me. Don't know how I would of made it this far with out his support and wisdom.
Marriage & Family Therapy
English
