Dr. Kenneth Degiorgio, DC
Dr. Kenneth Degiorgio, DC is a Chiropractor in Virginia Beach, VA.
Princess One Chiropractic PC3809 Princess Anne Rd Ste 117, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 471-9008
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I had my first chiropractic adjustment yesterday! It was a complimentary service provided by this amazing doctor.. to say my back and neck pain immediately improved would be an extreme understatement! I have absolutely no pain and slept better last night than I have in years??
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Degiorgio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Degiorgio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degiorgio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degiorgio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degiorgio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.