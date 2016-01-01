Dr. Kenneth Diehl, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Diehl, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Diehl, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Psychology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University Graduate School.
Dr. Diehl works at
Locations
Psychological Diagnostic and Treatment Services1001 Cromwell Bridge Rd Ste 308, Baltimore, MD 21286 Directions (410) 337-6760
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Diehl, PSY.D
- Psychology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Psychology Consultants Associated
- Baylor University Graduate School
- University of Maryland Baltimore County
