Dr. Kenneth Ekelund, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ekelund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Ekelund, OD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Ekelund, OD
Dr. Kenneth Ekelund, OD is an Optometrist in Redding, CA.
Dr. Ekelund works at
Dr. Ekelund's Office Locations
-
1
Ekelund Vision Center2190 Larkspur Ln Ste 200, Redding, CA 96002 Directions
- 2 310 Hemsted Dr Ste 110, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 221-0726
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ekelund?
About Dr. Kenneth Ekelund, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548344146
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ekelund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ekelund accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ekelund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ekelund works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ekelund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ekelund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ekelund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ekelund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.