Kenneth Gardner, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenneth Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kenneth Gardner, LMHC
Overview
Kenneth Gardner, LMHC is a Counselor in Kokomo, IN.
Kenneth Gardner works at
Locations
-
1
Family Psychiatric Center702 W Alto Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902 Directions (765) 453-7422
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kenneth Gardner?
About Kenneth Gardner, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1598772063
Education & Certifications
- Ball State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenneth Gardner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenneth Gardner works at
Kenneth Gardner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.