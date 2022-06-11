See All Psychologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, ED.D

Psychology
3.7 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, ED.D is a Psychologist in Tempe, AZ. 

Dr. Goldberg works at Goldberg Consulting Group Inc. in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Goldberg Consulting Group Inc.
    600 E Baseline Rd Ste C-1, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 831-0746

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Family Counseling
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Family Counseling

Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, ED.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336104512
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Goldberg, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldberg works at Goldberg Consulting Group Inc. in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Goldberg’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

