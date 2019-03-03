Kenneth Hazell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Hazell, ARNP
Overview of Kenneth Hazell, ARNP
Kenneth Hazell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Kenneth Hazell works at
Kenneth Hazell's Office Locations
-
1
Express MD Urgent Care LLC525 S FEDERAL HWY, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441 Directions (954) 421-8181
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kenneth Hazell?
Came to Dr G’s urgent clinic for shoulder pain of unknown origin. He and the staff promptly tended to me and performed a thorough evaluation. Came up with solutions for me including additional treatment if the situation didn’t correct itself. So far very satisfied.
About Kenneth Hazell, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275669780
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Hazell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenneth Hazell works at
2 patients have reviewed Kenneth Hazell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Hazell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Hazell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Hazell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.