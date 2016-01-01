Kenneth Hueftle, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kenneth Hueftle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kenneth Hueftle, PA-C
Overview of Kenneth Hueftle, PA-C
Kenneth Hueftle, PA-C is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from De Sales University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Kenneth Hueftle works at
Kenneth Hueftle's Office Locations
-
1
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital111 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6000
-
2
Methodist Hospital2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 952-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Kenneth Hueftle, PA-C
- Hospital Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063847994
Education & Certifications
- De Sales University
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Hueftle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kenneth Hueftle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenneth Hueftle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kenneth Hueftle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Hueftle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Hueftle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Hueftle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.