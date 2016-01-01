Dr. Jew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Jew, OD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Jew, OD
Dr. Kenneth Jew, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Clara, CA.
Dr. Jew works at
Dr. Jew's Office Locations
-
1
ScottHyver Visioncare2901 Tasman Dr Ste 208, Santa Clara, CA 95054 Directions (800) 454-2747Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jew?
About Dr. Kenneth Jew, OD
- Optometry
- English, Chinese
- 1891941324
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jew works at
Dr. Jew speaks Chinese.
Dr. Jew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.