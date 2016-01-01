See All Nurse Practitioners in Toledo, OH
Kenneth Kowalski

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Kenneth Kowalski

Kenneth Kowalski is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH. 

Kenneth Kowalski works at Synergy Health And Wellness in Toledo, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kenneth Kowalski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Synergy Primary Care Ali
    4895 Monroe St Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 725-2527
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

About Kenneth Kowalski

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1396375770
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kenneth Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kenneth Kowalski works at Synergy Health And Wellness in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Kenneth Kowalski’s profile.

Kenneth Kowalski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Kowalski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

