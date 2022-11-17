Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Long, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Long, PHD is a Psychologist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Long works at
Locations
Psychological and Family Consultants Inc.1254 Ocala Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32304 Directions (850) 575-8954
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Long for a mental health evaluation. I’ve seen other therapists in my life, but in this one visit Dr. Long was able to help me more than any of the other mental health professionals I’ve ever encountered. I felt like he “got” me. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kenneth Long, PHD
- English

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.
