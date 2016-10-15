Kenneth Mattison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenneth Mattison
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kenneth Mattison is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Victorville, CA.
Kenneth Mattison works at
Locations
-
1
Interim Psychiatric Care14075 Hesperia Rd Ste 208, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 243-2482
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kenneth Mattison?
I feel very comfortable with the Dr. He gave me some good suggestions. He was a great sounding board.
About Kenneth Mattison
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1386790285
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Mattison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenneth Mattison works at
5 patients have reviewed Kenneth Mattison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Mattison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Mattison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Mattison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.