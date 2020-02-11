Dr. Kenneth Moultrie, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moultrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Moultrie, OD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Moultrie, OD
Dr. Kenneth Moultrie, OD is an Optometrist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Optometry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Optometry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY.
Dr. Moultrie works at
Dr. Moultrie's Office Locations
-
1
EyeCare Associates600 Washington St Nw, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (844) 206-8021
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moultrie?
I've been going to Dr. Moultrie, for a couple of years now. Dr. Moultrie's always, thorough, knowledgeable and compassionate. Dr. Moultrie, answers any question, that I may have.
About Dr. Kenneth Moultrie, OD
- Optometry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376515361
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moultrie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moultrie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moultrie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moultrie works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Moultrie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moultrie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moultrie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moultrie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.