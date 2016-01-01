See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Turnersville, NJ
Kenneth Powell, APN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kenneth Powell, APN

Critical Care Medicine
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kenneth Powell, APN is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ. 

Kenneth Powell works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Turnersville, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group
    435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kenneth Powell?

    Photo: Kenneth Powell, APN
    How would you rate your experience with Kenneth Powell, APN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kenneth Powell to family and friends

    Kenneth Powell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kenneth Powell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kenneth Powell, APN.

    About Kenneth Powell, APN

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1902558364
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kenneth Powell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kenneth Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kenneth Powell works at Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group in Turnersville, NJ. View the full address on Kenneth Powell’s profile.

    Kenneth Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Powell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.