Kenneth Powell, APN
Overview
Kenneth Powell, APN is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ.
Locations
Jefferson Health Hospitalist Group435 Hurffville Cross Keys Rd, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Kenneth Powell, APN
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1902558364
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenneth Powell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.