Dr. Kenneth Rodgers, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Rodgers, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Sandy, UT.
Locations
Kenneth C. Rodgers Ph.d. P.c.8160 S Highland Dr Ste 102, Sandy, UT 84093 Directions (801) 943-3319
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kenny Rogers has helped my son, Jon many timeswith his suicidal thoughts. Dr. Rogers was available when Jon needed him and was such an amazing support for him. Dr. Rodgers is well spoken, smart and helpful. We can not say enough about him as a Dr. and a friend.
About Dr. Kenneth Rodgers, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134306558
