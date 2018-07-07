Dr. Smith Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Smith Jr, OD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Smith Jr, OD
Dr. Kenneth Smith Jr, OD is an Optometrist in New York, NY.
Dr. Smith Jr's Office Locations
Amsterdam Nursing Home Corp1060 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (917) 215-3463
Morris Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center1235 Pelham Pkwy N, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 231-4300
- 3 303 5th Ave Rm 1611, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 532-3210
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smith is an exceptional doctor. I highly recommend him! Not only was he super kind and patient, he was the only doctor in the last year that resolved my complicated issues so diligently. His staff is a dream as well. Thank you so much Dr. Smith!
About Dr. Kenneth Smith Jr, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith Jr speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.