Dr. Sperling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenneth Sperling, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Sperling, PHD is a Psychologist in Warminster, PA.
Locations
Kenneth A Sperling Corp.600 Louis Dr Ste 206A, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions (215) 672-1442
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sperling really helped me get to the roof of my issues and taught me how to deal with them and work toward a better me. Totally turned my life around
About Dr. Kenneth Sperling, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1952461014
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.
