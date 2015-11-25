Dr. Kenneth Stack, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Stack, OD
Overview of Dr. Kenneth Stack, OD
Dr. Kenneth Stack, OD is an Optometrist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Stack works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stack's Office Locations
-
1
Kenneth L. Stack Optometrist PC24 Rosemont St, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 438-6669
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stack?
OUTSTANDING! Dr. Stack is one of the most competent and finest Optometrist I have found in upstate New York. I am hard to fit for contact lenses and prescription eyeglasses. His eye exam was so thorough and his determination to make absolutely certain that I would leave his office with the best vision I could have was his mission. I haven't seem this well in years! I can recommend Dr. Stack without reservation. He's the Best!
About Dr. Kenneth Stack, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1093756371
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stack has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stack accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stack works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Stack. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.