Overview

Dr. Kenneth Stern, DC is a Chiropractor in Cleveland, OH. 

Dr. Stern works at Kenneth Stern Chiropractic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth Stern Chiropractic
    13550 LORAIN AVE, Cleveland, OH 44111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 431-4700
  2. 2
    Bay Recovery Centers Inc.
    2206 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 581-1828
    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 05, 2019
    I have been having some pain in my left leg and foot. I tried stretching, massages even Epson salt bath. Nothing worked. I called Dr Stern, told him my problem and he said he can help. Went in and he showed me where my problem was, set up a plan of action and OMG what a great improvement. Only needed 2 visits and no more pain in the leg. Would recommend him to anyone in pain.
    About Dr. Kenneth Stern, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063500460
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

