Kenneth Vasques accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kenneth Vasques, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kenneth Vasques, CNP
Kenneth Vasques, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fall River, MA.
Kenneth Vasques works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kenneth Vasques' Office Locations
-
1
Sstar Family Health Care Center400 STANLEY ST, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 679-5222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kenneth Vasques?
About Kenneth Vasques, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861971913
Frequently Asked Questions
Kenneth Vasques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kenneth Vasques works at
Kenneth Vasques has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kenneth Vasques.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kenneth Vasques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kenneth Vasques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.